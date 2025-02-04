FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FrontView REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE FVR opened at $17.15 on Monday. FrontView REIT has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

