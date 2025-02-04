FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $274.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.46 and its 200 day moving average is $264.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $228.72 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

