FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total value of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

