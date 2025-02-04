FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Holdings Cut by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May comprises approximately 2.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC owned 1.54% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 52.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

BATS FMAY opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

