F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,670 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $296.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $444.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $242.74 and a 1 year high of $302.95.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
