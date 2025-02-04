F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. FOX accounts for approximately 3.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FOX by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,073 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,606,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of FOX by 212.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 977,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,639,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,008,000 after purchasing an additional 671,511 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in FOX by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 582,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

FOX stock opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 771,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $35,521,075.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

