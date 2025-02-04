F&V Capital Management LLC Has $17.99 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,942 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 4.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $247.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $234.45 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $365.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,984,589.98. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.