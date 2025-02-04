F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -69.08%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

