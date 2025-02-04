FY2024 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Cut by Stifel Canada

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Russel Metals in a report issued on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.91. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.21.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$41.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.55. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$35.20 and a 1-year high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

