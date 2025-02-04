GDS Wealth Management Acquires 979 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $19,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,874,000 after acquiring an additional 293,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 76.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,335 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $360.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $265.37 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

