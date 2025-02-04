GDS Wealth Management Has $395,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

GDS Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in MetLife were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,274,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,096,000 after purchasing an additional 114,166 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in MetLife by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MET opened at $85.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on MET

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.