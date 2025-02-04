GDS Wealth Management Purchases 23,489 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 688.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

