GDS Wealth Management Purchases 23,489 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 688.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,489 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 37.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Up 2.9 %
WELL stock opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.63. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.75.
Welltower Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
