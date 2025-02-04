GDS Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 617 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 33,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,863,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 367.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $414.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.57.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.