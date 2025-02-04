GDS Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

GDS Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 207,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 71,291 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $141.80 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $109.63 and a 1 year high of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

