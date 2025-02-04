GEN Financial Management INC. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of GEN Financial Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of VB stock opened at $246.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.23 and its 200 day moving average is $239.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $205.93 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.