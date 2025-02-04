GEN Financial Management INC. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

