GEN Financial Management INC. Buys New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,143,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,477,000 after buying an additional 2,323,448 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 520.1% in the third quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 2,509,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,405 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,301,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,190,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,956,000 after purchasing an additional 892,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,797,000 after purchasing an additional 777,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

