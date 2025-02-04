GEN Financial Management INC. Makes New $210,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

GEN Financial Management INC. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $290.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

