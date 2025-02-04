Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Generac comprises 1.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Generac by 52.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Generac by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,229,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Generac by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $144.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,904,937.50. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,268 shares of company stock worth $6,744,703. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

