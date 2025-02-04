GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Shares Down 18.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of GGL Resources Corp. (CVE:GGL – Get Free Report) were down 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 137,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 65,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

GGL Resources Trading Down 18.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.12.

GGL Resources Company Profile

GGL Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits, as well as diamonds. The company holds interests in the McConnell Creek project located in the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia; the Providence Greenstone Belt located in the northeast of Yellowknife, Slave Craton; and the Nevada Lithium project consists of various lithium sediment bearing mining claims in Nevada.

