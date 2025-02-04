Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

About Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

