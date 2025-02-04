Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of Global Medical REIT worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 13.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.88 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,197.90%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

