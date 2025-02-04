Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.30. Approximately 5,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 1,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

