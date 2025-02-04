GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in GMS by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GMS has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

