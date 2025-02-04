Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 04th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Barrick Gold, Freeport-McMoRan, Vale, Kinross Gold, and Newmont are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, or production of gold. Investing in gold stocks provides investors with exposure to the price movements in gold and the potential for leverage to fluctuations in the price of the commodity. This type of investment can be influenced by factors such as gold prices, production costs, and geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,709,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442,621. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,796,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549,036. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $269.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,293,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,704,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,196,583. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,935,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,246,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,715,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $11.68.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,125,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52.

