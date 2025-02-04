Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 173 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in McKesson were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in McKesson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $600.43 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.94.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total transaction of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $646.14.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

