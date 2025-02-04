Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 19,739.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2,685.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 107,427 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $3,267,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 355,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 6.0 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

