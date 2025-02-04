Golden State Equity Partners Grows Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 334.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,585,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,935,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after buying an additional 536,818 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,302,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,880,000 after buying an additional 319,907 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

