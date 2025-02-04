Golden State Equity Partners Has $376,000 Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.83.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $448.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.88. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.77 and a 12-month high of $471.28.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.68, for a total transaction of $2,560,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,013,899.56. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

