Golden State Equity Partners Has $425,000 Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners owned 0.12% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 22.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 70.0% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth about $205,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

QJUN stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

