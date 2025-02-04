Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 915 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after purchasing an additional 300,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,295,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 509,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,735,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,495,000 after acquiring an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.3 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $87.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.