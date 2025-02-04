Golden State Equity Partners Raises Stock Holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners owned approximately 0.17% of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTRB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,191,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 629,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after buying an additional 60,846 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 126,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 30,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $43.15.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

