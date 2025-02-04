GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 6,742.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMXC. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

