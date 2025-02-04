GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 149.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USHY opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

