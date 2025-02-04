GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 22 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its stake in ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in ASML by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $731.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $287.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $719.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $772.37.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

