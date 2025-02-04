GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,150 shares of company stock worth $8,735,936 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.1 %

DAL opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

