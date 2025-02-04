GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,667,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 26.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,443,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after purchasing an additional 504,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,633,000 after buying an additional 25,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,139,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 842,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 18,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.31. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -167.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on BEPC

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.