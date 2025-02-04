GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 53.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 35,342 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Energy by 123.1% in the third quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,933,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,435,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vista Energy stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

