GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 374 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,024,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,613,000 after purchasing an additional 46,563 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 613,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 3.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 443,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR opened at $290.46 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $295.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,197.66. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,739 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

