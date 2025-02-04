GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 63 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $632.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $596.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $375.20 and a 1 year high of $650.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,865 shares of company stock worth $25,286,862. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

