Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,250,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 98,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Grab Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of GRAB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.54. 20,563,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,194,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on GRAB
Institutional Trading of Grab
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 53.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth $41,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
Grab Company Profile
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Grab
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- These Are the Dividend Stocks Insiders Bought in January
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How the ‘No Buy’ Trend of 2025 Is Boosting These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.