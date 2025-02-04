Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,250,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 98,200,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of GRAB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.54. 20,563,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,194,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.40 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grab will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRAB. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Grab in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.25 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, China Renaissance cut Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Grab by 53.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grab in the third quarter worth $41,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

