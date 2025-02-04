Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lowered its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,878,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,366.18. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE opened at $177.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.47. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $118.48 and a one year high of $180.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

