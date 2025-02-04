Great Elm Group (GEG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.99 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Great Elm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 32.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Great Elm Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

