Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.
Great-West Lifeco Price Performance
GWLIF stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
