Great-West Lifeco (GWLIF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

GWLIF stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

