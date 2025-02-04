Green Plains (GPRE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $618.95 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $557.93 million, a PE ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

