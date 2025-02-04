Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 124.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $48.82 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $63.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

