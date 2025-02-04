Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.22 and a one year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

