Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,505,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281,591 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,053,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,932 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,901,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,053,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,067 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

