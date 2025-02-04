Greenleaf Trust Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.