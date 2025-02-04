Greenleaf Trust Has $947,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,222.33. This trade represents a 67.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. This represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $221.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.06 and a 1 year high of $221.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.